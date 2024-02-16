Garifuna Heritage Foundation to host 11th International Garifuna Conference

The Garifuna Heritage Foundation in collaboration with the University of the West Indies Global Campus will host the 11th International Garifuna Conference here next month.

The Conference, under the theme “Promoting Reparatory Justice: Towards the Development and Implementation of a 2030 Indigenous People’s Development Plan” will be held from March 11th to13th, 2024.

It will be conducted in HYBRID Modality Face to Face and Virtually and will be held at the University of the West Indies Global Campus Conference Room.

Technical Advisor to the Garifuna Heritage Foundation, Zoila Ellis Browne says the conference will focus on the significance of Balliceaux to the Garifuna people.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/ELLIS-BROWNE1.mp3

Ellis-Browne says the final day of the Conference, will focus on the theme of Reparations.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/ELLIS-BROWNE2.mp3

The Opening ceremony for the Conference takes place on Monday 11th March 2024 beginning at 12 noon.