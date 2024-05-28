GECCU to host 60th Anniversary Activities in June and July

The General Employees’ Co-operative Credit Union (GECCU) will continue to hold a series of activities to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

This statement was made by Senior Marketing Officer at, Danny-Lee Francis, during an interview with NBC News.

Francis says the activities are being held to celebrate the contributions made by stalwarts of GECCU over its sixty years of existence.

She says one of the upcoming activities will be a lecture to be held in late June.

Francis says they will also be distributing twenty bursaries each valued at three thousand dollars to assist members pursuing further education.

The General Employees’ Co-operative Credit Union (GECCU) will officially mark 60 years of existence on July 14th.