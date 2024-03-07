Government continues to improve roads through National Road Rehabilitation Project

The Government is continuing its thrust to improve the road network under the National Road Rehabilitation Project.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Works, Montgomery Daniel, provided an update on the 120-million dollar project on NBC’s Face to Face Program yesterday.

He says several roads have been identified for work to be done between this year and next year.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/ROAD-NETWORK1.mp3

Minister Daniel says BRAGSA has been doing tremendous work to improve the road infrastructure in SVG.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/ROAD-NETWORK2.mp3

The National Road Rehabilitation Project is being funded through a soft loan from the Government of Taiwan.