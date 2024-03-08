India and England close Day 1 of Test Series

India finished yesterday’s first day of the 5th and Final Test against England on 135-1 in reply to England’s 1st innings total of 218 after they won the toss and batted.

England had a good start of 64 for no wicket, but their batting fell away and they were 175-6 at one stage. Zak Crawley led their batting with 79. The next best scores were Jonny Bairstow (29), Ben Ducket (27), Joe Root (26) and Ben Foakes 24, as India’s spinners, left-arm, wrist spinner, Kuldeep Yadav took 5-72, and off-spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin finished with 4-51.

For India, Shubman Gill (110), captain, Rohit Sharma (103), Devdut Padikkal (65) and Sarfaraz Khan have stamped their authority on the match with India