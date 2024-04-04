Local farmers underwent Vetiver Systems Technology training

Farmers from Petite Bordel, Rose Bank, Troumaca, Rose Hall and Spring Village recently participated in training workshop in Vetiver Systems Technology in Rose Bank.

Twenty-one Farmers received the theory, science and practical applications of Vetiver Systems Technology through the training session which was held from March 18th to 22nd

Farmers received practical experience in land contouring, plant preparation, planting and soil microbiology.

A total of 55 farmers from the North leeward area have received training in Vetiver Systems Technology since Hand2Earth’s Farmland Restoration initiative began in 2022.

Participants are supported in installing vetiver systems in their farms are provided with plants and tools, vegetable seeds and ongoing technical support.

Hand2Earth’s Vetiver Systems Trainer, Vonnie Roudette says the project is of special significance since it is the site of historic vetiver hedgerows that were planted 100 years ago for soil conservation.

The training program was sponsored by the GEF Small Grants Programme.