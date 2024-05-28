Major progress reported on Sandy Bay Sea defense

Minister of Transport and Works, Lands and Surveys and Parliamentary Representative for the North Windward Constituency, Montgomery Daniel says work is progressing smoothly on the Sandy Bay Sea Defense Resilience Project.

He says the work is being funded by the Caribbean Development Bank to the tune of forty million Eastern Caribbean Dollars.

Minister Daniel says there was significant destruction in the area as a result of the 2021 explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/SANDY-BAY1.mp3

Minister Daniel says work on the project is being done in three stages with Phase One and three already started.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/SANDY-BAY2.mp3

Minister Daniel says the work on phase three is currently ahead of Phase one, as he outlines work completed already.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/SANDY-BAY3.mp3