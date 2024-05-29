Ministry of Agriculture implements measures to combat Praedial larceny in SVG

The Ministry of Agriculture is continuing efforts to curtail the theft of Agricultural produce throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caeasr said on Radio last night that the Government has a zero tolerance for praedial larceny.

He says the Ministry is partnering with the Police Force to address the issue of praedial larceny.

Minister Caesar says Farmers must ensure that they are always equipped with their Farmers ID and Receipt Books

