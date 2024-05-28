Ministry of Agriculture to conduct drought assessments

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar says his Ministry will be carrying out a drought assessment on farms across the country.

Minister Caesar says Extension Officers from the Ministry will travel to farms to assess the impact of the recent drought on farmers and their produce.

He says the visit is part of ongoing efforts by the Government to provide support to Farmers.

Minister Caesar says it is important that Farmers provide the information to the Extension Officers so they can receive the assistance needed.

