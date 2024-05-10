Ministry of Education hosts Child’s Month March and Expo

A March and Expo, organized by the Ministry of Education, was held today as part of activities to observe Child Month under the theme “Nurturing Tomorrow’s Leaders – Get Involved”.

Senior Education Officer with responsibility for Early Childhood Education, Etny Williams highlighted the importance of the event.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/CHILD-MONTH-EXPO.mp3

Williams says the Ministry of Education is committed to providing quality education and support to the nation’s children.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/CHILD-MONTH-EXPO1.mp3

The march was held from heritage square to the Victoria Park.