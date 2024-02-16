Ministry of National Mobilization receives donation from Taiwan

Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Fiona Fan says a donation made to the Ministry of National Mobilization this week is testament of her country’s commitment to community revitalization.

Ambassador Fan made the statement during a handing over ceremony in Georgetown on Monday.

She said the donation valued at 207 thousand US dollars was made possible by two Taiwanese Charity Organizations.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/FAN-DONATION.mp3

Ambassador Fan listed some of the items of the donation which she says embodies the care and friendship of Taiwan to the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/GENEROUS-DONATION.mp3