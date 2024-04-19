Moderate to Thick Sharan dust plume will affect SVG this weekend

St Vincent and the Grenadines is expected to be affected by a moderate to thick plume of Sharan dust, this weekend.

Meteorological Forecaster at the SVG Meteorological Services at the Argyle International Airport, Desiree Neverson-Jack tells NBC News the Sahara Dust is expected to significantly affect visibility.

Neverson-Jack says as a result of this they want everyone across the country to exercise caution during this period.

Neverson-Jack says the Sahara Dust is also expected to affect air quality and they want people with respiratory illnesses to be very vigilant as was advised by the Ministry of Health.

