MR NELSON MALLSON JOHNSON better known as MALL of Lowmans Windward died on Tuesday March 26th at the age of 53. He was employed at Brownes Hardware, Stubbs. The funeral takes place on Saturday May 18th at the Awakening Christian Pilgrim Faith Church, Higher Lowmans Windward. The body lies at the church from Noon. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the McFun Cemetery.

