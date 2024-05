A multi-agency committee has been established by the Cabinet to review Lowmans Bay for the fishing community.

That’s according to Minister of Urban Development Benarva Browne who was responding to a question in the House of Assembly last Thursday.

Browne says the review from the committee will provide the best facilities for the location.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/LOWMANS-DEVELOPMENT.mp3