The RSVG Police Force is again appealing to members of the public to turn in their illegal weapons and parts during the National Firearms Amnesty.

Speaking to NBC News, Public Relations Officer of the RSVG Police Force, Superintendent of Police Junior Simmons, reminds Vincentians that they can turn over illegal weapons or parts without fear of prosecution.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/AMNESTY.mp3

The National Firearms Amnesty officially ends on May 31st, 2024.