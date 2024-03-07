National Garifuna Folk Festival said to foster national pride

Opportunities like the National Garifuna Folk Festival are intended to foster national pride among the students attending the various schools.

So says Nashaki Samuel, a representative from the Ministry of Education while delivering remarks at the opening of the festival on Tuesday.

She said such activities are also geared at instilling knowledge of the history of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Samuel commended the teachers for their commitment to educating the nation’s children despite the challenges.

