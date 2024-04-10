Police Youth Club Hoopers defeats AM Shottas Stubbs Police Youth Club

Police Youth Club Hoopers beat AM Shottas Stubbs Police Youth Club 23-7 in Division 4 of the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines National Netball Championships at the National Netball Centre at New Montrose here in Kingstown yesterday.

Total Ten Technologies Netters defeated Carlos James Wafulasun North Leeward Stars 67-38 in Division 2.

Today at 5.0 p. m, Police Youth Club Ballers will oppose On Track X-ceed in Division 4, and at 6.00 p. m Sion Hill Netters will meet SVG General Services Maple in Division 2.