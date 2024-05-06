Minister Caesar highlights significant contribution of workers

Minister of Industry and Labour, Saboto Caesar has highlighted the significant contribution of workers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to nation building.

The Minister was delivering an address for International Workers Day, which was observed yesterday under the theme “Ensuring Safety and Health at Work in a changing Climate”.

He said St. Vincent and the Grenadines can boast of having an exceptional cadre of workers.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/CAESAR-LABOUR-DAY.mp3

Minister Caesar urged workers to continue to support the Government’s efforts to further develop of the country.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/CAESAR-LABOUR-DAY1.mp3