Police Welfare Association to host Meeting

The Police Welfare Association of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will host the 12th Annual Meeting of the Caribbean Federation of Police Welfare Associations (CFPWA) from May 8th to 10th, 2024.

The CFPWA plays a pivotal role in advocating for the welfare and well-being of police officers across the Caribbean and comprises 14 member states and 4 observers, including our local association.

According to a release from the police, the meeting will be held under the theme “Unity, Resilience, and Empowerment: Navigating Challenges, Shaping Tomorrow for Law Enforcement Officers across the Region.”

The meeting aims to enhance the resilience and capacity of law enforcement agencies through cooperative efforts and shared insights. It will provide a vital platform for members from various states to exchange experiences, address common challenges, and discover innovative solutions that improve both welfare and operational effectiveness across regional police forces.

The release further states that the discussions during the meeting are expected to lead to substantial improvements in the support systems and working conditions for police officers. These enhancements, the release adds, will ensure that officers are more effectively equipped to serve and protect the community with greater efficiency.