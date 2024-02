Thirty-three Heads of State and Government, accompanied by their respective delegations, are expected to convene in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the Eighth Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

Donnie Collins tells us more in today’s CELAC report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/SVG-CELAC-SUMMIT-REPORT.mp3