St Vincent and the Grenadines last week hosted the largest diplomatic gathering in the country’s history with leaders and heads of delegations from 33 countries and more than 350 delegates for the VIII Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

Chanolde Munroe has more in today’s CELAC Report.

