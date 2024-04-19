NBC’s Special Report – Friday April 19th 2024

The Sustainable Grenadines Incorporated (SUSGREN) says it is preparing to embark on a project which promotes the growing of Vetiver Grass on the Grenadine Island of Union Island, in the fight against soil erosion.

SUSGREN is a trans-boundary Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), which operates between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada, and focusses on issues of marine protection, conservation and stewardship of the environment.

Program Manager at the Sustainable Grenadines Incorporated, Kristy Shortte says this is the first time a project of this nature is being implemented in Union Island.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/SUSGREN-UNION-VETIVER-GRASS-PROJECT-REPORT.mp3