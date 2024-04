Through the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project CARDTP, the local economy will soon be able to make better use of advancing technologies to improve business efficiency.

Project Coordinator Winston George provided information on the project during an interview with NBC news this morning.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/CARDTP-SPECIAL-REPORT.mp3