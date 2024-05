St Vincent and the Grenadines will come alive with the return of International Cricket to the Arnos Vale Sports Complex from June 13th to the 24th.

Preparatory works on upgrading and developing the complex are ongoing.

We get an update on the upgrading and development of the field in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/CRICKET-UPDATE.mp3

Photo Credit : Hans King