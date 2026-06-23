New Book ‘The Crown’s Silence’ Proves British Monarchy Directly Bankrolled Caribbean Slavery, Exploding Legal Defenses Against Reparations 

As the AU Declares the ‘Decade of Reparations’ (2026-2036), Acclaimed Historian Brooke N. Newman Exposes Financial Receipts from the Royal Archives

CARIBPR WIRE, NEW YORK, NY, June 23, 2026: As the African Union officially launches its historic Decade on Reparations and Caribbean nations intensify demands for reparatory justice, a landmark new book has arrived to fundamentally shift the global legal and political ground.

The Crown’s Silence, authored by acclaimed historian Brooke N. Newman, reveals that from the 1560s to 1807, the British monarchy didn’t merely permit the transatlantic slave trade – they directly invested in it, designed it, and amassed vast royal wealth from the labor of millions of enslaved Africans.

Drawing on extensive, newly examined royal archives and manuscripts from the Royal African Company, the South Sea Company, the Royal Navy, and colonial officials, Newman dismantles Britain’s long-standing defense that colonial slavery was strictly the work of private enterprises. Instead, the book presents undeniable archival proof that the Crown was an active architect, investor, and financial beneficiary of the Caribbean slave system.

For Caribbean nations and their diaspora communities, this book serves as critical new evidence. By establishing direct Crown complicity, Newman’s findings fundamentally undermine the moral and legal shields London has historically relied upon to resist financial and structural accountability.

The book’s release comes at a critical geopolitical turning point:

The Global Framework: The African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights has formally declared the AU Decade on Reparations (2026–2036), running alongside the UN Second International Decade for People of African Descent.

The African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights has formally declared the AU Decade on Reparations (2026–2036), running alongside the UN Second International Decade for People of African Descent. CARICOM’s Legal Push: Led by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the movement has evolved from academic debate into active state-led demands. CARICOM’s 10-Point Plan for Reparatory Justice – including formal apologies and debt cancellation – carries renewed urgency with these newly exposed historical receipts.

Led by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the movement has evolved from academic debate into active state-led demands. CARICOM’s 10-Point Plan for Reparatory Justice – including formal apologies and debt cancellation – carries renewed urgency with these newly exposed historical receipts. Severing Ties: The revelation arrives as multiple Caribbean nations actively reassess their constitutional relationships with the British monarchy and move toward becoming republics.

As Newman demonstrates, four centuries of royal silence have only deferred an inevitable reckoning. The Crown’s Silence proves that contemporary demands for reparations are not new claims, but long-overdue accounts waiting to be settled.

The Crown’s Silence is now available in the US and the UK. For more information, visit www.brookennewman.com/the-crowns-silence.