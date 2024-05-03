New Soca Artistes association launched

A new Association has been launched here aimed at fostering growth and development among Soca Artistes in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“One voice, One Vibe” is the slogan under which the Association of Vincentian Soca Artistes AVSA was officially launched at the Peace Memorial Hall on Tuesday evening.

President of AVSA Chewalee Johnson spoke of how the Association came into being.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/CHEWALEE-INSPIRATION.mp3

Johnson says the Association seeks to foster unity between the various stakeholders, while providing training and education to its members for the further enhancement of the local music industry.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/STAKEHOLDER-RELATIONSHIP.mp3