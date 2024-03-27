Over 1000 people have benefitted from the PRYME program

A significant amount of Vincentians have already benefited from the Promoting Youth Micro Enterprises or PRYME Program, since it was launched in 2020.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves said on Radio Monday night that more than 14-hundred persons received grants under the program.

He said more PRYME grants will be paid to recipients in the coming months.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/MORE-PRYME.mp3

Minister Gonsalves is urging Vincentians to take full advantage of the opportunities provided by the Government.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/MORE-PRYME1.mp3