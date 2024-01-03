Parkland appoints Michael Jennings to its Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Parkland Corporation (”Parkland”, “we”, the “Company”, or “our”) (TSX: PKI) today is pleased to announce the appointment of energy industry veteran, Michael Jennings to its Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective February 10, 2024.

“Michael is a seasoned Chief Executive Officer and Board Member with over three decades of international integrated energy experience. We are delighted to welcome him to our Board of Directors,” said Steven Richardson, Chairman of the Board. “Michael brings extensive executive and public board experience. His track record as a CEO underscores his industry knowledge and strategic acumen. Our Board and Parkland’s shareholders will benefit greatly from his expertise as we advance our strategy to deliver long-term value to all shareholders.”

Mr. Jennings’ career includes nearly two decades with HF Sinclair Corporation and predecessor companies Holly Frontier and Frontier Oil. Similar to Parkland, these companies provide petroleum products and renewables across the USA, Canada, and Europe and have extensive transportation and storage infrastructure. As CEO of HF Sinclair, Mr. Jennings led large-scale operational and financial integrations, delivered significant growth, and enhanced shareholder value.

Previously, Mr. Jennings held a variety of senior finance, commercial, business development, and treasury roles within numerous domestic and international organizations. In addition, he previously served as Chairman of public companies HollyFrontier, Frontier Oil, and Holly Energy Partners, as a board member of FTS International and ION Geophysical Corp, and as Chairman of the Board of Montage Resources. Mr. Jennings currently serves on the Board of The Plaza Group.

Mr. Jennings’ appointment forms part of Parkland’s ongoing and strategic Board renewal process.

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is an international fuel distributor, marketer, and convenience retailer with operations in 25 countries across the Americas. We serve over one million customers each day. Our vast retail network meets the fuel and convenience needs of everyday consumers. Our commercial operations provide businesses with industrial fuels so that they can better serve their customers. With approximately 4,000 retail and commercial locations across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean region, we have developed supply, distribution, and trading capabilities to accelerate growth and business performance.

In addition to meeting our customers’ needs for essential fuels, we provide a range of choices to help them lower their environmental impact. These include carbon and renewables trading, solar power, renewables manufacturing and ultra-fast EV charging. Parkland’s proven business model is centered around organic growth, our supply advantage, and is driven by scale, our integrated refinery and supply infrastructure, and focus on acquiring prudently and integrating successfully.

Our strategy is focused on developing our existing business in resilient markets, growing our food, convenience, and renewable energy businesses, and helping customers to decarbonize. Our business is underpinned by our people, our values of safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are deeply embedded across our organization.