PM Gonsalves celebrates 30 years as North Central Windward representative

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves is this year celebrating thirty years as the parliamentary representative for the constituency of North Central Windward.

And to celebrate this milestone, Dr. Gonsalves presented cheques to eleven schools in his constituency this morning at Cabinet room.

Ten schools received a total of three thousand dollars each, while one Special Needs School received a cheque for fifteen hundred dollars.

Delivering remarks at this morning’s handing over ceremony at Cabinet Room, the Prime Minister said, the cheques totalling 31 thousand five hundred dollars is the equivalent of about two months of his salary.

He said although the schools usually raise funds on their own, it is his hope that this contribution will assist in some way.