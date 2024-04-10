PM Gonsalves voices his displeasure with the Road project in Shipping Bay

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is not pleased with the pace of work being carried out on the Road Project in Shipping Bay.

The Prime Minister was providing an update on the 120-million dollar Road Rehabilitation Project which is being funded by a soft loan from the Government of China, Taiwan.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Prime Minister Gonsalves said he already spoke with the Chief Engineer to express his dissatisfaction with the project.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/SHIPPING-BAY.mp3