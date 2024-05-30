PM Provides Updates on Arnos Vale Sports Complex ahead of ICC T20 World Cup

Prime minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says work is progressing well at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex in preparation for the hosting of games for the ICC T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup.

He made this statement while speaking at a Press Conference at Cabinet Room, earlier this week.

Prime Minister Gonsalves says he received an update on the works on Monday from Deirdre Myers, of the Local ICC Organizing Committee and one of the contractors, DIPCON.

He says in his conversation with Myers he was informed that the final light at the stadium will be operational soon.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/CONFIDENT1.mp3

The Prime Minister says in his conversation with the contractor DIPCON, he was assured that the road work on the project would be completed by June 8th or 9th.

He says this aspect of the work was scheduled to commence yesterday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/CONFIDENT2.mp3