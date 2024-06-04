Prime Minister Gonsalves details engagements at recent SIDS4 Conference

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves engaged in a number of very important meetings during the just-concluded 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

The meeting was held in Antigua and Barbuda from 27 to the 30th May.

The Prime Minister said he led a delegation to the conference which included a number of Ministers of Government and other Senior Public Servants.

Prime Minister Gonsalves outlined some of the high level engagements which he had during the conference.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/PM-ENGAGEMENTS1.mp3

The Prime Minister said he spent a lot of time addressing some existing issues with financing for development.

He also highlighted some issues of concern.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/PM-ENGAGEMENTS2.mp3