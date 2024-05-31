Prime Ministerial Advisory Council hosts Youth Consultation

The Prime Ministerial Advisory Council on Youth is today hosting its Inaugural Youth Consultation at the Peace Memorial Hall.

The consultation is focusing on a range of topics including Tourism and Hospitality, Sports, Agriculture, Creative Industries, Labour, Housing and Climate Change.

Chairperson for Tourism and Hospitality, Zuleika Lewis says the speakers will highlight the importance of youth involvement in issues facing youth development and youth leadership.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/PMAC-CONSULTATION.mp3

Chairperson of the Church, Kaywama Edwards-Cottle says young people from all sectors of the society will be involved in the consultation

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/PMAC-CONSULTATION1.mp3

The Council is inviting the general public to this historic event which was scheduled to begin at ten this morning at the Peace Memorial Hall.