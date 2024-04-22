Prime Ministerial Advisory Council on Youth launches Earth Week Challenge

The Prime Ministerial Advisory Council on Youth is hosting an Earth Week Challenge to coincide with Earth Day, which is being observed today.

Member of the Council, Devonte Peters says the Earth Week Challenge aims to get all Vincentians involved in activities geared towards the betterment of planet earth.

He says today’s challenge titled the Plastic Planet Pledge aims to minimize the use of single use plastics.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/PETERS-EARTH1.mp3

Peters explains what will happen tomorrow, which has been dubbed Meatless Tuesday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/PETERS-EARTH2.mp3

The other challenges include Water Warrior challenge on Wednesday April 24th, transportation challenge on Thursday 25th, local love on Friday 26th, green shopping spree on Saturday 27th and green adventure day on Sunday 28th.