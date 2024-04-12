Project Coordinator outlines main aim of CARDTP project

Project Coordinator Winston George has outlined the main aim of the Caribbean Digital Transformation project CARDTP.

During an interview with NBC News this week, George says the project targets citizens and businesses to enhance the way they conduct business.

He also outlined some of the major activities that are being carried out under the Caribbean Digital Transformation project CARDTP.

The CARDTP Project Coordinator says the establishment of a citizen web portal also forms part of the project.

