Renowned Historian calls for a system of honours before naming another National Hero

Renowned Historian and Author, Dr. Adrian Fraser has made the call for a system of honours to be implemented here before the naming of another National Hero.

Dr. Adrian Fraser while delivering a lecture last night on the topic, ‘National Hero and Heroes’ Day – Meaning and Significance. What’s next?, said a number of people have made significant contributions to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and should be recognized for them.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/HONOUR-SYSTEM.mp3

Dr. Fraser is among three other local historians who are currently working on the revised History of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.