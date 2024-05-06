RIDU Director speaks on importance of Windrush Generation

The Windrush Generation helped to shape the multicultural identity of modern Britain.

This is according to Director of the Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit Allan Alexander.

Alexander pointed out some of the very important contributions made by the Windrush Generation in the United Kingdom.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/ALLAN.mp3

Alexander also pointed out that the Windrush generation has had a lasting contribution in shaping the identity, economy and social fabric of the United Kingdom.

However, he noted that the Windrush Scandal of 2018 must be highlighted.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/ALLAN1.mp3

The Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines, in conjunction with the Windrush Generation – United Kingdom hosted the Flag raising Ceremony, to further recognize the significant contributions made by the Windrush generation and their descendants.

The ceremony was held on Tuesday at the Administrative Building front Courtyard in Kingstown.

Photo Credit : Agency for Public Information