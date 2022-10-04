Royalton Luxury Resorts raises cancer awareness and includes new Spa services

CARIBPR WIRE, CANCUN, Mexico, Oct. 04, 2022: As part of its commitment to social causes and involvement in spreading awareness about Breast Cancer during October, Royalton Luxury Resorts expands its Spa catalog by initiating a series of certifications that will allow them to offer a new oncology-focused spa treatment. This Cancer Care certification will help improve the quality of life in cancer patients and will be available starting December 2022 at the opening of Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort.

Conducted by high-level therapists, the new Royalton Luxury Resorts’ service will provide massage techniques focused on the central nervous system and pressure points to induce relaxation and reduce pain. This will also help patients have better sleep, less headaches, anxiety, and symptoms caused by chemotherapy treatments.

“Raising awareness and supporting those living with cancer is a big step for the brand and Blue Diamond Resorts as a company. We continue to stand up for touch therapy treatments more oriented to the well-being and health of our guests, and we are sure that it will be the beginning of a change in the mentality of hotel spa services”, commented Ivonne Quinche, Corporate Spa Manager for Blue Diamond Resorts.

Following a week of intensive training in Christine Clinton’s award-winning program, the new 1,005-room Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun will be the first resort within the Royalton Luxury Resorts portfolio to provide services with a better understanding of the condition and chemotherapy-related side effects at The Royal Spa.

Royalton Luxury Resorts’ commitment to cancer awareness will be extended in the coming months to the rest of its resorts, as its most qualified therapists are certified. This includes Blue Diamond Resorts’ properties in Mexico, Costa Rica and the Caribbean in its different brands: Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts, Hideaway at Royalton and Royalton CHIC Resorts.

For more information on Royalton Luxury Resorts services visit www.royaltonresorts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/263b2369-8c49-4916-b7a0-72946ca4feb4