RSVGPF continues to implement measures to combat crime and violence

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has restated their commitment to implement measures to combat crime and violence in St. Vincent and the Grenadines during a recent Town Hall meeting.

Divisional Commander of the Eastern Division, Superintendent Hezron Ballantyne provided an overview of what the Eastern Division is doing to curb the crime situation in the community.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/HEZRON-CRIME.mp3

Superintendent Ballantyne also highlighted some of the concerns which are being addressed by the Police.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/HEZRON-CRIME1.mp3

And, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Frankie Joseph says the Police are seeking to foster a better relationship with the public through the hosting of these activities.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/POLICE-FRANKIE.mp3

Photo credit: RSVGPF