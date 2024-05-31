Rural Carnival to kick off this weekend

The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) is appealing to the public to support the Rural Carnival activities which will be taking place across the country this weekend.

This appeal was made by Marketing and Development Officer at the CDC, Esworth Roberts during an interview with NBC News.

Mr. Roberts said the CDC launched Vincy Mas 2024 a few weeks ago and it was a grand affair.

He said before the CDC hosts its next big event, Fantastic Friday, on June 28th, a number of Rural Carnival activities will take place across the country.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/EZZIE-RURALS1.mp3

Roberts said this weekend will see a number of these events taking place and he is encouraging people to support these programs leading up to the central Vincy Mas events.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/EZZIE-RURALS2.mp3