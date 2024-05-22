Sandals SVG hosts successful week-long visit for 500+ Tourism Advisors

Over 500 tourism industry travel advisors visited various sites and locations across the country while on their week-long stay at the Sandals St. Vincent and the Grenadines Resort at Buccament Bay.

During the business review session, participants heard addresses from tourism industry leaders, including Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International, Adam Stewart, and this country’s Minister of Tourism, Carlos James.

According to Minister James, the travel advisors commented on the beauty of the island, the warmth and hospitality of our Vincentian people, noting particularly how safe and welcoming it felt visiting various sites across the island.

The coordinated visit, which saw two 737 chartered jets bringing the visitors to the island, is a strategic partnership with Sandals, travel advisors, and the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines through the Ministry of Tourism and the Tourism Authority.

The week-long program climaxed with the return of Sandals’ star-studded Star Awards, where hundreds of leading sales executives were recognized for their performance across the tourism industry.