School bands showcase a huge success

The sixth edition of the National Secondary School Bands Showcase which was held last weekend at the Cruise Ship terminal, has been described as a huge success.

Coordinator of the School Bands Showcase, Rodney Small they were very impressed with the eleven Secondary Schools that participated in the showcase.

He says the public support was also very positive for the event and they can proudly say that the future of live music in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is in safe hands with the youths.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/ESTIMATION.mp3

Coordinator of the School Bands Showcase, Rodney Small, speaking during an interview with NBC News.

The School Bands Showcase was held with the theme “Free Up”.