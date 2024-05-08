Secondary students encouraged to make full use of the programs available to them

Secondary School Students involved in the Male Engagement Development Program and the Women Empowerment Program have been urged to make full use of the information provided to them.

The encouragement came from Minister of National Mobilization and Gender Affairs, Dr. Orando Brewster, during his address at the Graduation Ceremony last Friday.

The Programs, piloted by the Ministry of National Mobilization are designed to advice and mentor students in Life Skills Development.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/BREWSTER-PROGRAMS.mp3

Minister Brewster congratulated the students for their participation in the program.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/BREWSTER-PROGRAMS1.mp3