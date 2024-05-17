SOP Junior Simmons cops Top Caribbean Community Policing Officer Award

Superintendent of Police and Head of the Public Relations and Complaints Department Junior Simmons tell NBC news that while he is honored to have won the Top Caribbean Community Policing Officer Award, it is a humbling experience for him.

Simmons says he accepts the award on behalf on every police officer in the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/AWARD.mp3

He says that he will continue to serve the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines and the rest of the region to the best of his ability.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/AWARD-1.mp3

The award was presented by the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police (ACCP) in conjunction with Amalgamated Security Services Limited (ASSL).

Simmons is part of a delegation led by Acting Commissioner of Police Enville Williams attending the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police conference in Belize.

Photo Credit: API