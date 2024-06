The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment says this country continues to maintain the elimination of Measles.

This statement was made by Senior Nursing Officer for Community Nursing Service, Sister Julie Douglas-Russell in an interview with NBC News.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/MEASLES-ELIMINATION-IN-SVG-REPORT.mp3