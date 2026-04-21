Intermediate High Boosts Literacy Drive with Reopening of Literacy Lab  Colonarie man dies following altercation with teenager  New Stage Production “Soca Relations” Uses Soca as a Storytelling Medium  Minister: “Nothing Nefarious” in Calliaqua Police Station Fire  Significant Moment In Mustique As Community Icon Honoured  Diaspora Affairs Department to Be Established, Says Minister Bramble 
World News

Sudan refugees returning home face new ‘struggle for survival’: UN 

21 April 2026
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

Nearly 4 million people have voluntarily returned to their places of origin in Sudan in the hope of rebuilding their lives, according to the United Nations, but still face a new “struggle for survival”.

Although the war in Sudan grinds on, 3.99 million returnees have been counted, mainly concentrated in Khartoum and the agricultural state of Al-Jazirah, southeast of the capital, the UN’s International Organisation for Migration said on Tuesday.

list of 3 items

end of list

However, the agency warned that these people are returning to find destroyed communities and an urgent need for investment to rebuild basic infrastructure.

“Many are returning because they believe security has improved,” said the IOM’s Sung Ah Lee. “Others are returning because life in displacement has become unbearable.”

However, she warned, their return would prove unsustainable without “urgent investment to restore essential services and rebuild infrastructure and revive livelihoods”.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions since it erupted in April 2023.

The war internally displaced nearly 12 million people as they fled areas like Gezira, Khartoum, and parts of Sennar and Kordofan, according to the IOM. More than four million fled to neighbouring countries.

Farmers are now returning to their fields to find that irrigation systems and equipment have been destroyed. Such conditions leave food production at breaking point against a wider backdrop of food insecurity, Lee said.

Advertisement

Millions of people in Sudan are surviving on just one meal a day, according to NGOs, who warn that three years of conflict marked by violence, displacement and siege tactics have “systematically eroded Sudan’s food system”.

Lee said IOM had been able to reach four million people in Sudan with humanitarian aid since 2023, but that “the scale of needs remains immense”, with nearly nine million people still internally displaced.

IOM is seeking $170m for its 2026 Sudan crisis response plan, but the agency said that plan remained “underfunded” by $97.2m.

 

Support us

Related News

20 April 2026

Palestinians not welcome as Israel marks Memorial Day 

11 April 2026

Machete-wielding man shot by police in New York City Grand Central station 

15 April 2026

UN experts urge member states to suspend Israel arms transfers 

13 April 2026

Pakistan eyes narrow window to resuscitate US-Iran talks after breakdown 