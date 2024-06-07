SVG Port Authority hosts National Symposium on Cruise and Shipping Industry

Under the theme “Embracing the past and focusing on the future,” the St Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority recently hosted the 2nd annual National Symposium discussing matters relating to the cruise and shipping industry.

Delivering remarks at the opening of the symposium Minister of Seaports Benarva Browne said that the government through the Modern Port Project is strategically positioned to continue to serve the maritime demands and capitalize on future opportunities.

Minister Browne said that the Modern Port Facility became a necessity because the two operating ports in the country have been operating above their designed capacity.

The Minister said the Modern Port has to capacity to take St Vincent and the Grenadines into the future.

