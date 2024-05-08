SVG to host annual meeting of the Caribbean Federation of Police Welfare Association

The annual general meeting of the Caribbean Federation of Police Welfare Association (CFPWA) will be held in St Vincent and the Grenadine from tomorrow.

The meeting is scheduled to run from May 8th to 10th under the theme “Unity, Resilience, and Empowerment: Navigating Challenges, Shaping Tomorrow for Law Enforcement Officers across the Region.”

Speaking on the Police on the Beat Program on NBC radio, Acting President of the CFPWA, Sargeant of Police in the Royal Bahamas Police Force Ricardo Walks says they want to have in depth discussions to try to move the federation forward.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/WELFARE-MEETING.mp3