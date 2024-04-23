The Caribbean Welcomes New Wave of Hotels: Openings and Upcoming Launches

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 10, 2024: With the Caribbean Tourism Organization increased international tourists arrival data so far in 2024, its no denying why more and more hotel brands are seeking to open in the Caribbean. Here are some that have opened already this year or are gearing up to open this year or early next year.

The St. Regis Cap-Cana, DR is set to open next spring. (st. Regis Cap Cana image)

This month, May 2024, Hotel Riu Palace Aquarelle opened in Falmouth, Jamaica roughly 40 minutes from Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport. The 753 rooms, all-inclusive resort features four outdoor pools, a children’s pool, a water park, a wellness center, and multiple dining options.

Last month, April 2024, Six Senses La Sagesse opened ahead of its May schedule in Grenada. The new wellness resort, the Six Senses La Sagesse, located along the La Sagesse beach, offers 71 suites and villas that were built using repurposed materials across its 38-acre property. The resort will supply its own food through fishing and growing local produce.

Meanwhile, Catalonia Hotels & Resorts on May 7th announced its purchase of the Holiday Inn Resort, Montego Bay from East Bay Management Company Limited, led by prominent Jamaican businessman Kevin Hendrickson. As a Spanish hotel chain with over 40 years’ experience in tourism this acquisition represents a major landmark for the company, intensifying its presence in the Caribbean, and highlighting a commitment to expand into new and vibrant markets. Catalonia has outlined ambitious plans for the property as they intend to invest significantly in it within the coming months to ensure it aligns with their high standards while maintaining a strong commitment to the local community and environment.

On April 29th, the Royalton CHIC Antigua, an adults-only all-inclusive resort located along the island’s Dickenson Bay opened its 235 rooms and suites, five bars, seven restaurants, the Royal Spa and four pools, in Antigua.

Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman, an IHG Hotel, will open June 1, 2024, offering a great location near Seven Mile Beach and bringing the island’s maritime focus into the luxury and pet-friendly property. The property will feature a stunning pool overlooking the ocean and accessible rooms.

The Princess Hotels & Resorts Jamaica is set on 180 acres and will consist of a combination of four separate resorts, 14 over-the-water villas, and a casino on June 4th. The first phase will consist of 1,005 luxury ocean-view suites and the second phase with another 1,025 suites.

The Bermudiana Beach Resort, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, will debut in July 2024 near Bermuda’s scenic pink sand beaches. The resort will offer 111 rooms and feature a cliff-top bar and restaurant overlooking the sea, an ocean-view pool, a beachfront accessible by elevator, a spa and yoga terrace.

Projected to open in August, Secrets St. Lucia Resort & Spa will be the second Unlimited Vacation Club property on the island.

The OSPREY is slated to open this summer in The Bahamas. It promises a slice of paradise nestled within the idyllic Berry Islands chain. Set against the backdrop of Great Harbour Cay, this beachfront property boasts an abundance of thatch berry palms and indigenous trees, creating a lush tropical oasis.

St. Regis Palm Beach Aruba Resort, the second St. Regis property in the Caribbean, is set to open by the end of 2024. This resort will have 220 rooms, 5-star amenities and dining, a spa, and a pool.

Marriott is set to open its first-ever Marriott-branded all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic early next year, adding the former Sunrise Miches Beach Resort to its All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, with plans to open the resort in the first quarter of 2025. The 498-room Marriott Miches Beach Resort, An All-Inclusive Resort will be set on almost 1,000 feet of beach in the increasingly hot area of Miches.

Opening next spring, also in the DR, the St. Regis Cap Cana will offer 200 rooms as well as a selection of residences for luxury travelers interested in owning a piece of paradise. Guests can enjoy a private stretch of picture-perfect beachfront as well as access to the nearby Jack Nicklaus-designed Punta Espada Golf Club. The resort also offers 24/7 concierge service, seven pools, a St. Regis spa, a kids club and a fitness and wellness center.