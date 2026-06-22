Thieves Break-In at Lowmans Leeward Anglican School Taking Graduation Fundraising Cash 

Images of the area.

By Admin. Updated 1:43 p.m., Monday, June 22, 2026, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

Police confirmed that they are investigating an alleged break-in at the Lowmans Leeward Anglican School (LLAS) after reports that cash was stolen from the institution over the weekend.

The incident was discovered at the start of the school day on Monday, June 22, and officers were called to the scene.

Preliminary reports indicate that individuals gained access to an administrative section of the school, located on the upper floor of the two-storey building. The break-in reportedly left doors damaged, an office ransacked, and an undisclosed sum of cash missing.

The reported incident comes days after the school held a fundraising fun day on Friday, June 19, in support of its annual graduation and prize-giving ceremony.

The alleged theft is expected to place additional pressure on preparations for the event, which is scheduled to be held on July 1.

Police have not yet released official details regarding the circumstances of the incident or the amount of cash reportedly stolen.

Investigations are ongoing.

This is a developing story. More information will be published as it becomes available from official and authoritative sources.

Investigators are also probing a burglary at the Stubbs Polyclinic over the weekend.

Reports are that a trespasser gained entry into the western side of the clinic by force opening a glass and aluminum door.

Police are investigating.

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