VincyMas Preparations Progressing According to Plan, Says CDC 

A One News SVG image of Jouvert in July 2025.

By S.Browne. Updated 1:40 p.m., Monday, June 22, 2026, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) says preparations for VincyMas 2026 – The Great Escape are progressing according to plan as St Vincent and the Grenadines officially enters the festival season.

In a statement, CDC Chief Executive Officer Rodney Small said the corporation and its partners have spent the past several months working to ensure the delivery of a safe, vibrant and memorable festival experience for both nationals and visitors.

According to the CDC, planning and coordination have been advancing steadily across key areas including event management, venue preparation, marketing, logistics, security arrangements and stakeholder engagement.

The corporation said it has strengthened collaboration with several government ministries and departments to ensure a coordinated approach to festival operations. These include the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, the Environmental Health Department, the Solid Waste Management Unit, the Fire Service and other agencies involved in public safety, sanitation, traffic management and emergency response.

The CDC also reminded food vendors and operators participating in VincyMas activities that they are required to comply with all public health regulations, including obtaining the necessary approvals and possessing valid Food Handler’s Certificates.

The corporation said it continues to work closely with public health officials to ensure food safety standards are maintained throughout the festival period.

The CDC expressed enthusiasm about welcoming home Vincentians living abroad, as well as the many visitors expected to travel to the country for the carnival celebrations.

As part of efforts to enhance the visitor experience, the CDC, in partnership with Argyle International Airport and the St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, will implement an airport activation programme designed to provide visitors with an authentic VincyMas welcome upon arrival.

According to the corporation, the initiative forms part of a broader effort to showcase the culture and hospitality of St Vincent and the Grenadines as a carnival destination.

While preparations continue for this year’s festival, the CDC disclosed that discussions and strategic planning have already begun for the 50th anniversary of VincyMas in 2027.

The corporation described the milestone as an opportunity to celebrate five decades of culture, creativity, music, mas, pan and national pride.

As the festival season gets under way, the CDC encouraged the public to participate responsibly, support cultural practitioners and celebrate the theme, “Our Story, Our Legacy, Our Place, Our Mas”, through VincyMas 2026 – The Great Escape.

END